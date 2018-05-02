Minister collapses after heavy defeat in Zanu-PF Primary Elections

News / National

by Mhlongo

Things fell apart when Minister of Provincial Affairs for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube who lost the Gwanda South constituency ZANU PF primary elections went to a comma after receiving the terrible news.It is reported that the defeated Minister went to a temporal seizure when he was informed that he lost the election to radio personality Omphile Marupi.After the striking incident, the Minister was rushed for private medical attention where he regained consciousness to face the realities of his defeat.It is revealed that the drama became better in the Ncube family when the Minister's son Emmanuel also lost the Gwanda Central local government election to his rival Mayor Councillor Knowledge Ndlovu.Apparently, the two were last week involved in a terrific hited physical engagement when Ndlovu accused Emmanuel of ferrying people to vote in the ward primary election.However, efforts to get a comment from Ncube or officials within the Gwanda ZANU PF offices were fruitless.