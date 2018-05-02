75 survive bus crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 75 people, including children, survived a horrific accident after the bus they were travelling in burst two tyres before overturning along the Nkayi-Bulawayo road yesterday afternoon.The driver of the Zikhahlo bus was allegedly speeding when the crash happened at midday.Survivors feared some people might have died due to lack of medical attention as ambulances had not arrived at the scene by 3pm to ferry the injured to hospital.The accident happened just after Lonely Mine. Matabeleland North police spokesperson Siphiwe Makonese said she had not been briefed about the accident and could not get any details because she was out of the office.The survivors said the driver disappeared from the scene fearing mob justice.