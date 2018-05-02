Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans returning home in droves?

by ANA
02 May 2018 at 11:28hrs | Views
Formerly exiled Zimbabweans have been returning home in droves since the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is also considering ways to enable millions of its citizens based in other countries to cast their votes, consul general Batiraishe Henry Mukonoweshuro told nationals at belated Zimbabwe 38th Independence Day commemorations in Johannesburg.

Mukonoweshuro, however, hastened to say the diaspora vote, which Zimbabweans living in other countries have been calling for, would not be logistically possible for the imminent presidential elections, expected in June.
"I know there is a lot of clamouring for the diaspora vote; it is a thing the government is thinking about. I think there is going to be an alignment of the electoral laws and the Constitution, [but] in terms of logistics it just may not be possible this year," Mukonoweshuro told the gathering of diverse Zimbabweans on Friday.

"I think in the next five years, definitely. You will find that embassies and consulates, wherever we are domiciled, would be the areas where we will be able to vote as children of Zimbabwe. There are places where we don't have representation, we will have partnership with those governments to ensure that people in the diaspora will be able to vote."

Last month, the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe reserved judgment in the diaspora-based Zimbabweans' bid to participate in the upcoming elections from their foreign bases around the world.

Currently, only Zimbabweans out of the country on official national duty are eligible to vote, while millions of their compatriots in those countries can only participate if they return to Zimbabwe to register, and on voting day.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, renowned Zimbabwean human rights lawyer based in South Africa Gabriel Shumba, another Zimbabwean based in South Africa Sibonile Mfumisi, and United Kingdom-based political strategist and writer Darlington Nyambiya asked the court to instruct the Justice ministry and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to facilitate the amendment of the Electoral Act.

Shumba, who was also at the belated 38th Independence Day commemorations hosted by the consulate, told the African News Agency (ANA) his Zimbabwe Exiles Forum (ZEF) was "excited" by the new administration in Zimbabwe's exploration of the diaspora vote.

"The ZEF is excited that the new dispensation considers the diaspora one of the bastions for meaningful development in Zimbabwe. We in particular welcome the statement made by the CG (consular general) today in Johannesburg that the diaspora vote is being considered by the government, and that the electoral laws will be aligned to make this a reality," said Shumba.

"Although he mentioned that modalities may make this impossible [for] now, we remain hopeful and will continue to engage."

Earlier, Shumba – a victim of torture who has been living in South Africa for the past 15 years – told ANA that Zimbabwe was now seemingly on the rebound.

He also cited the political tolerance currently in Zimbabwe, which saw main opposition MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa receiving a thunderous welcome at the official Independence anniversary celebrations led by Mnangagwa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this month. Shumba also revealed he would travel to Zimbabwe this weekend.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ANA

Comments

On sale is vw polo

On sale is nissan teana

Keyboard on sale

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Laptops on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

44 mins ago | 194 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

49 mins ago | 317 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

54 mins ago | 343 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4874 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days