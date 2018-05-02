Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangwana plotted anti-Mugabe coup

by Newzimbabwe.com
02 May 2018 at 11:30hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's top ally and former government minister Paul Mangwana has revealed that he was among those who plotted the November coup against former President Robert Mugabe.

Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com on Friday his involvement helped avert the shedding of blood which is common with military coups.

"I was involved as a lawyer," he said, adding, "I was advising them (military) on how to use the constitution to manage the issue of impeachment.

"I was a legal adviser throughout that process."

A day before the November 17 events that saw the last of Mugabe's 37-year rule, then Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga was seen during a press briefing brandishing the country's constitution which he said was under threat from politicians.

Chiwenga declared that the military would protect the country's ruling charter.

Mugabe was soon placed under house arrest, triggering a well-choreographed process which led to his ouster.

Regional leaders, who had earlier attempted diplomatic intervention into what had all the characteristics of a coup were forced to call off the move after the military used all the tricks in the book to camouflage their Commander-in-Chief's siege.

Mugabe was forced to resign a week later after putting up a strong argument that he could not be removed outside constitutional processes.

Zimbabwe's military has earned commendation from across the world for exercising restraint in executing what is often described as a bloodless coup.

Mangwana, who once co-chaired the parliamentary committee that led to the constitution-making process, said he was involved in the entire process.

"I was using my legal knowledge to assist the revolution follow the legal process in removing a sitting president from a step-by-step approach," he said.

Asked if he was also involved in actually plotting the coup, the former legislator demurred.

"I was always engaging the guys who were planning the change of the leadership, but the structural approach took place immediately after the military intervention and then I became part of the civilian contingent which was then giving advice on how to manage the whole thing.

"There was always the political side and the military side; so, I was on the political side."

Mangwana refused to comment on whether he shared the same table with military commanders during the planning of Mugabe's ouster.

"I don't want to go into those details, but I was assisting. We were working together," he said.

He added: "I advised to make the whole transition very peaceful so that there is no blood which is shed and then we use the constitution and the legal machinery to get the president to resign; the impeachment process, how to use parliament, how to use the Zanu-PF constitution to get the necessary vote, the role of the central committee – all that were legal steps I had to advise."

Mangwana's admission that he took part in what some describe as an illegal change of leadership contradicts earlier claims by the military that their intervention was only targeted at "criminals around" Mugabe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Newzimbabwe.com
More on: #Mangwana, #Mugabe, #Coup

Comments

On sale is vw polo

On sale is nissan teana

Keyboard on sale

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Laptops on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

44 mins ago | 194 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

49 mins ago | 318 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

54 mins ago | 343 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2098 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4876 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days