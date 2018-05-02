Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Maduna petitions Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 11:37hrs | Views
Chief Vezi Maduna of Filabusi in Matabeleland South is seeking President Emmerson Mnangagwa's permission to summon Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu to appear before his court on allegations of meddling in the Ntabazinduna Khayisa Ndiweni chieftainship.

The Ndiweni clan, particularly Chief Nhlanhlayemangwe, has claimed that Mpofu is interfering in their affairs.

In a letter dated April 8, 2018 addressed to Mnangagwa, Chief Maduna said the 95-year-old widow of the late Senate paramount Ndebele Chief Khayisa Ndiweni requested that he summons Mpofu.

He said the summons followed disturbing comments Mpofu made on the chieftainship in an independent daily paper on April 4, 2018, while the President was in China.

"I was approached as the most senior and elderly chief from Matabeleland region and as a member of Amangwe clan composed of five Ndiweni chiefs and one Mafu chief. Mpofu has, on several occasions, issued some derogatory statements in the media concerning the late Chief Khayisa's family, which the family feel has to be brought to an end," Chief Maduna wrote.

"As you may be aware your Excellency, Mpofu is a nomad, who is trying to create his dynasty from Silobela to Jambezi to Umguza and is now tearing Chief Khayisa's family, something which I have to stop. We have senior original Matabeleland politicians like Simon Khaya Moyo [and] Jacob Mudenda, who have never given us headaches as traditional leaders and never interfered with chieftainship issues . . ."

Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days