Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe Kazembe in serious war against runoff in Zanu-PF primaries, wants counterpart arrested

by Mhlongo
02 May 2018 at 11:39hrs | Views
Disgruntled Mazowe West Member of Parliament, Kazembe Kazembe is allegedly bidding for the arrest of his counterpart Tafadzwa Musarara in an attempt to block a possible re-run of primary elections in the constituency.
The drama came after the party nullified Mazowe West primary elections following violence which erupted Monday night at one of the polling stations.

Reports details that violence erupted after the two ruling party contestants' supporters clashed over allegations of rigging by the incumbent who is seeking re-election as the Zanu PF candidate.

The incident led to the burning of ballots with some polling officers being beaten up at Ceaser mine polling station.
Eye witnesses revealed that, Musarara's election agents had spotted Kazembe's cars bringing  at the polling station ballot boxes contrary to the elections' rules and regulations.

"Kazembe's cars brought five (5) ballot boxes and we approached them and demanded to see if they were empty and it was after they had refused that we alerted MP (Musarara) who swiftly arrived and sought audience with the local police and the polling officers trying to understand what was taking place," said one of the polling agents.

"We were surprised this morning to hear that the local police member in-charge Mr Gororo and the polling officer Akim Musoya who were engaged by Musarara last night, were now claiming that Musarara beat them up and snatched one of their phones," he said.

 "We see this as a ploy by Kazembe to cook up a case against Musarara so that he is arrested and avoids a re-run of the by-elections," said another polling agent.

However, efforts to reach Kazembe for comment were fruitless as he was attending a cabinet session at Munhumutapa offices.

Violence in Mazowe West was also reported on Sunday at Concession Township after Musarara's two trucks were allegedly destroyed by suspected Kazembe supporters.

Following the incident, police later launched a man hunt on one Muwandi, Jonah Ngwenya, Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Deputy Provincial Youth Chairman Frenado Ruwizhi, Concession District Chairman Musakwa, and one Somanje in connection with the violence.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

On sale is vw polo

On sale is nissan teana

Keyboard on sale

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Laptops on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

44 mins ago | 193 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

49 mins ago | 317 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

53 mins ago | 342 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4871 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 990 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days