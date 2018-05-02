Kazembe Kazembe in serious war against runoff in Zanu-PF primaries, wants counterpart arrested

News / National

by Mhlongo

Disgruntled Mazowe West Member of Parliament, Kazembe Kazembe is allegedly bidding for the arrest of his counterpart Tafadzwa Musarara in an attempt to block a possible re-run of primary elections in the constituency.The drama came after the party nullified Mazowe West primary elections following violence which erupted Monday night at one of the polling stations.Reports details that violence erupted after the two ruling party contestants' supporters clashed over allegations of rigging by the incumbent who is seeking re-election as the Zanu PF candidate.The incident led to the burning of ballots with some polling officers being beaten up at Ceaser mine polling station.Eye witnesses revealed that, Musarara's election agents had spotted Kazembe's cars bringing at the polling station ballot boxes contrary to the elections' rules and regulations."Kazembe's cars brought five (5) ballot boxes and we approached them and demanded to see if they were empty and it was after they had refused that we alerted MP (Musarara) who swiftly arrived and sought audience with the local police and the polling officers trying to understand what was taking place," said one of the polling agents."We were surprised this morning to hear that the local police member in-charge Mr Gororo and the polling officer Akim Musoya who were engaged by Musarara last night, were now claiming that Musarara beat them up and snatched one of their phones," he said."We see this as a ploy by Kazembe to cook up a case against Musarara so that he is arrested and avoids a re-run of the by-elections," said another polling agent.However, efforts to reach Kazembe for comment were fruitless as he was attending a cabinet session at Munhumutapa offices.Violence in Mazowe West was also reported on Sunday at Concession Township after Musarara's two trucks were allegedly destroyed by suspected Kazembe supporters.Following the incident, police later launched a man hunt on one Muwandi, Jonah Ngwenya, Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Deputy Provincial Youth Chairman Frenado Ruwizhi, Concession District Chairman Musakwa, and one Somanje in connection with the violence.