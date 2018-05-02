Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'5,000 registered voters dead'

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 11:46hrs | Views
At least 5 000 registered voters have died before the finalisation of the biometric voter registration exercise, a senior Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has revealed.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) election reporting workshop in Masvingo last week, ZEC deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Magadi said at least 5 000 registered voters had passed on before the completion of the biometric voter registration exercise.

"By the time the country goes for elections, the names of the deceased would have been removed from the roll," said Mr Magadi.

He dismissed allegations that ZEC was deliberately removing registered voters' names from the roll and challenged the media to visit the commission's officers to verify things they did not understand well.

"Our system is foolproof that when one dies today, we will know it and remove the name from the voters' roll," he said.

"We get this information from the Department of Registry where relatives of the deceased acquire death certificates. So far, it has come to our attention that 5 000 of those who have registered under BVR, have died."

Mr Magadi said no person would be removed from the voters roll without any valid reason.

"At no time will ZEC remove any name unless the person is registered twice," he said.

"We have situations where some people were registering under two or more wards during the ongoing BVR and we will address this through contacting the voter over the matter.

"However, in all fairness, we have not had many challenges with this system like before."

Last week, at the electoral body's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) stand, ZEC's chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the 2018 elections could not be rigged as the country's voting system was foolproof.

"The BVR system is tamper-proof for the simple reason that the data that we collected is housed in something called the consolidation server," she said.

"The consolidation server contains the master server that contains all the information and we then have other servers which we are using to connect that data.

"Those servers have very strict protection files. They are very strict unhackable access level passwords that are tamper free."

Justice Chigumba said ZEC had started de-duplicating of BVR data which entails cleaning double registrants from the voters' roll.

According to ZEC's data, as at April 19 this year, 5 428 660 people had registered to vote under the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise.

Of the total number of registrants, 2 946 826 are women, while 2 481 834 are men.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #ZEC, #Dead, #Voters

Comments

On sale is vw polo

On sale is nissan teana

Keyboard on sale

Closure on sale

Boschveld roosters for sale

Laptops on sale

Handbag sets on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

44 mins ago | 192 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

49 mins ago | 316 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

53 mins ago | 342 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4870 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 720 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days