Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers gang up against govt

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 11:47hrs | Views
Defiant teachers have ganged up against government, declaring that they will not be intimidated, following threats that those who will down tools will be dismissed the same way nurses were.

In recent days, government fired nurses that embarked on job action demanding better remuneration and working conditions.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima has said government would deal with any striking teachers in the same way.

However, various teacher organisations - including the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association (Artuz) and the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) - have responded vowing to go ahead with the strike.

The move may spell disaster for the schools' new term set to begin on May 8.

In a statement yesterday, Zimta - the country's biggest teacher representative organisation - vowed to proceed with its planned nationwide strike starting next term, if government fails to meet their demands for a pay hike and a review of rural-based educators' allowances.

"Zimta hereby categorically states that no amount of threats or illegal declarations from individuals in government will intimidate teachers from exercising their constitutional and legal right to participate in industrial job action," said the Association.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been unrest in the civil service that saw public hospital doctors and nurses embarking on separate crippling industrial actions.

Government responded with an iron hand inside a velvet glove giving in to the doctors' demands while at the same time summarily dismissing striking nurses.

Despite government's pre-emptive strike, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe has also told the Daily News the newly-formed Federation of Zimbabwe Educators' Unions (FOZEU) had decided to put government on notice of the impending strike.

"We have since notified government as Fozeu that we will embark on industrial action and we are encouraging all our structures to follow developments closely," Majongwe said.

"We are elated as this is the time to put our differences aside and put the welfare of the workers as a priority because this government has proved that they have no plan for the workers at all.

"The militaristic response given to the nurses' strike is a lesson for all of us as we are clearly being shown that our concerns and welfare mean nothing to them. An injury to one is an injury to all; therefore, we must unite lest we perish.

"The teachers are next in line; they have silently threatened us already. They have shown us they are merciless and brutal," he said.

In a PTUZ statement ahead of yesterday's Workers Day celebrations, Majongwe slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for being insincere about collective bargaining.

He said teachers were not happy with Mnangagwa's call to open the country for business while ignoring workers' plight.

"They now want to allow collective bargaining that they dismissed the striking nurses for. What kind of mischief is this? This is surely some sick joke. We can clearly read this script and template.  There is nothing for us without us" he charged.

"We must unite as one big family of workers and defend our turf. Clearly, we are under attack by this new government".

The country's teachers earn around $400 per month, which ranks them among the lowest paid civil servants in the country.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Teachers, #Govt, #Zimta

Comments

Honda fit for sale

On sale is pa system

On sale is vw polo

Extra lessons on offerb

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent

Closure on sale

Nissan teana for sale in a give away price


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

43 mins ago | 192 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

48 mins ago | 316 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

53 mins ago | 342 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4870 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

6 hrs ago | 719 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 988 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days