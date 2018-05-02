Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube hints at GNU

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 11:48hrs | Views
In a statement that is likely to attract mixed feelings within the Zanu PF family, former War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube has hinted on a government of national unity with the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC while also appealing to Zimbabweans to give President Emmerson Mnangagwa a five-year term as leader of the country.

Speaking to journalists after news filtered that he had beaten his two competitors in the hotly-contested Makokoba constituency primary elections, the elated Dube said he was convinced that his boss had the capacity to lift the country out of its current quagmire.

"Zimbabweans are expending too much energy on politics, instead of focusing on the economy to better the lives of our long-suffering countrymen. It is also my wish that we engage with the dynamic young man, the president of the MDC — Nelson Chamisa — to come on board so that we unite our people and make sure that instead of channelling our energy into politics, we also concentrate on our economy," he said.

While he remained confident that Mnangagwa will sail through in the forthcoming elections, Dube said his boss will need someone to assist him.

"If . . . Mnangagwa continues with his policies and gets a good someone to assist him, this country in 10 years will not be a third world country but a first world country. Instead of focusing on politics, we need to be focusing on improving our health delivery system, our education and our welfare among others. Let us give him (Mnangagwa) a chance for the next five years to create jobs for our people," he said.

Dube added that it was time people voted for capable politicians and not opportunists.

"I am very happy that I have won, but my biggest wish is that all Zimbabweans rally behind Mnangagwa so that he can implement his economic policies for the betterment of the country. If we miss this opportunity of supporting Mnangagwa to change our country's fate, I think we will never have it again," he said.

Dube said it was time for politicians to focus on building the economy rather than concentrating on politics as has been the culture during former president Robert Mugabe's administration.

Source - dailynews
More on: #Tshinga, #Dube, #GNU, #Chamisa



Most Popular In 7 Days