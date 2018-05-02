Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Of sex workers, ZITF exhibition

by Staff rpeorter
02 May 2018
When news broke out that sex workers were exhibiting at the just-ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), many felt that the fair had been turned into a joke while others felt that it was a sign that indeed Zimbabwe was open for business.

In reality, these were not sex workers parading their bodies or marketing themselves but these were people advocating for health and safety issues about sex workers while educating people that sex work was a job like any other which deserves respect.

A visit to the stand during the fair, however, proved otherwise, as the sex workers stand proved popular as it was swamped with all kinds of visitors, ranging from the young to the old.

What made their exhibition unique was that they distributed male and female condoms while demonstrating their correct use.

This was the first time sex workers exhibited at ZITF, a first for those in the oldest profession after the previous government under former president Robert Mugabe made their mission impossible, ostensibly on the basis that it was taboo.

Sexual Rights Centre (SRC) legal support officer Sipho Khumalo, whose organisation represents sex workers, was full of praise for the exhibition.

"The exhibition was okay, people flooded our stands, and they came and got clarity on many issues pertaining to the exhibition. In a nut shell it all went well," she said.

Hazel Anesu Zemura of the Zimbabwe Aids Network (ZAN), whose organisation was part of the exhibition, told Southern News that they distributed over 3 000 male condoms throughout the week-long fair. She, however, expressed disappointment at the low uptake of female condoms as well as lubricants.

"We distributed over 3 000 condoms, the uptake was very high, especially during the last two days which were public days. However, we only managed to distribute few lubricants and less than 100 female condoms. Funny enough, women who visited our stands were interested in male condoms and knowing their correct use," she said.

"People, particularly the exhibitors, were interested in the flavoured condoms which they came to collect. The strawberry flavour was the most popular as the message spread through with people informing each other about our stand," Zemura said.

She also added that it was time stakeholders be innovative and try to promote the use of flavoured condoms as they play a blinder in reducing the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Turning to the whole exhibition, Zemura said she was upbeat at the overwhelming response.

"The response was good, we had quite a big number coming to visit our stand, we wish we could have done a head count," she said.

"The perception about our stand actually changed as we explained and educated them about we stand for, generally everyone wanted to visit us," she said.

Other organisations that were part of the showcase include Women Against All Forms of Discrimination (WAAFD) and the National Aids Council among others.

Source - dailynews
More on: #Sex, #ZITF, #Workers

