Alum Mpofu wins Zanu-PF primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Chief Executive Officer Alum Mpofu has surfaced in political circles after winning the chaotic Zanu-PF primary elections.Mpofu was hounded out of the state broadcaster in 2002 allegedly being caught in a "compromising" position with a young man at Harare's then-popular Tipperary Restaurant and nightclub.Mpofu will represent Zanu-PF in the July harmonised elections after he won the Mberengwa South National Assembly primary polls.He scored 2,899 votes while his nearest rival got 2,044 votes.