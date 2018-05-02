News / National
Alum Mpofu wins Zanu-PF primaries
02 May 2018
FORMER Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Chief Executive Officer Alum Mpofu has surfaced in political circles after winning the chaotic Zanu-PF primary elections.
Mpofu was hounded out of the state broadcaster in 2002 allegedly being caught in a "compromising" position with a young man at Harare's then-popular Tipperary Restaurant and nightclub.
Mpofu will represent Zanu-PF in the July harmonised elections after he won the Mberengwa South National Assembly primary polls.
He scored 2,899 votes while his nearest rival got 2,044 votes.
Source - newzimbabwe