Mutsvangwa breathes fire over his defeat, blames G40 Cabals

by Mhlongo

Christopher Mutsvangwa is amongst the ZANU-PF grandee who is licking political wounds following a landslide defeat in the just-ended party primary elections, an incident likely to end their political careers.Responding to the awful development, the bitter Mutsvangwa emphasised that,"This is a G40-Gamatox coalition interfering in the Zanu PF political processes and determined to stop Mutsvangwa because I was at the centre of [former president Robert] Mugabe's fall.""I have been advised to leave things as they are. My supporters are traumatised, have been harassed and suffered the worst abuses in violation of their rights as party members."He could, however, not confirm the results circulating on social media."I have made an appeal to the national commissar Engelbert Rugeje."Revengist (sic) G40-Gamatox cohorts have zeroed in on Norton with the sole goal of blocking Mutsvangwa as the ruling party's candidate in July," Mutsvangwa said."In typical manner, they are trampling on every rule [of] proper electoral practice. They are harrying bona fide party cadres."Mutsvangwa, according to unverified results, polled 197 votes against Mutendereki's jolting 13 349 in what appeared to be a one-sided internal poll.