Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe PhD: Nyagura granted passport

by Staff reporter
02 May 2018 at 14:22hrs | Views
UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor, Professor Levi Nyagura, was yesterday temporarily granted access to his passport when he approached Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Prof Nyagura, through his counsel, made the application stating that he had been invited to attend a joint universities conference in Maputo, Mozambique from May 13 to 15.

Magistrate Mazhande granted the application and made it clear that the passport should be returned on May 18.

The State, led by Hilda Gadzikwa, also remanded the matter to June 11 where they will also furnish Prof Nyagura with his trial date.

Prof Nyagura is facing abuse of office charges after he awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree to former First Lady Grace Mugabe without following correct procedures.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

Quantum on sale

House to rent available

On sale is vw polo

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

Solar systems on sale

Kids tights for sale

Extra lessons on offerb


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

42 mins ago | 185 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

47 mins ago | 308 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

51 mins ago | 330 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1066 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4842 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days