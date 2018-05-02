News / National
Haulage truck overturns killing driver on the spot
02 May 2018 at 15:49hrs | Views
A Muzarabani bound haulage truck reportedly overturned in Mavhuradonha range this morning.
Sources close to investigations allege the truck driver failed to engage gears and it overturned.
He was killed on the spot.
His assistant survived with minor injuries.
The truck is said to have been carrying empty sacks going to Cotton deport.
Sources close to investigations allege the truck driver failed to engage gears and it overturned.
He was killed on the spot.
The truck is said to have been carrying empty sacks going to Cotton deport.
Source - Byo24News