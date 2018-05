News / National

by Staff reporter

Spokesman for NPF, Jealousy Mawarire, says Mnangagwa and Chiwenga can't rule Zim because they're of foreign origin pic.twitter.com/iCOMChSFkf — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) April 30, 2018

Spokesman for NPF, Jealousy Mawarire, says Mnangagwa and Chiwenga can't rule Zim because they're of foreign origin.