Jonathan Moyo rubbishes claims Mnangagwa is not Zimbabwean

02 May 2018 at 16:19hrs | Views
Exiled Zimbabwean former minister, Jonathan Moyo, has reportedly rubbished claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga are ineligible to lead the country because they are of "foreign origin".

This came after the spokesperson for the National Patriotic Front (NPF) party, Jealousy Mbizvo Mawarire, suggested last week that both Mnangagwa and his deputy could not rule the country because they were not Zimbabweans, The Zimbabwe Mail reported.

Mawarire said this during NPF's inter-district meeting in Bulawayo. He claimed that Mnangagwa was originally from Zambia and Chiwenga from Mozambique.

But Moyo, who has been a bitter critic of Mnangagwa and his government ever since he took over power after Mugabe was ousted by a "military coup" last November, dismissed Mawarire's claims as "illegal and and unacceptable".

"It's false, illegal & unacceptable to say Mnangagwa & Chiwenga are foreigners. They were born in Zimbabwe & contributed immensely to the country's liberation. A name isn't a nationality. Besides, it's not a crime to be a foreigner. People are judged by their deeds, not parentage," Moyo said in a tweet.

According to a NewZimbabwe.com report, this was likely the first time that Moyo defended Mnangagwa and his deputy since he was forced into exile after fleeing the county on the day of the military takeover that resulted in Mugabe's resignation.



Source - news24

Most Popular In 7 Days