'Jonathan Moyo is Google Zim Editor'

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Special Advisor to the Zimbabwean President, Chritsopher Mutsvangwa has sensationally claimed that beleaguered former Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Professor Jonathan Moyo is the editor of Google Zimbabwe news.Addressing journalists at a breakfast meeting to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Harare, Mutsvangwa said the way Google presents Zimbabwean news is questionable and smacks of G40 agenda."The journalist species in Zimbabwe is under threat from Google Editor," he said while calling for regulation of social media.Mutsvangwa accused disposed G40 cabal members of wanting a curtailed press."G40 wanted an uninformed press. G40 wanted an uninformed public, and an uninformed public for a dictator," he said.