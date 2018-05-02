Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pending teachers' strike worries Zim Government

by Byo24News Reporter
02 May 2018
The Zimbabwean government is worried with threats by teachers' union leaders to proceed on strike when schools open for the second term.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Wednesday evening, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi pleaded with teachers to give negotiations a chance before embarking in collective job action.

He said government has not refused to negotiate with its workers but is only following established procedure as provided for in terms of Statutory Instrument 141 of 1997.

"There are established procedures for conducting negotiations between government and its workers.
 
"Under Statutory Instrument 141 of 1997, the APEX council (civil servants body) can only declare a deadlock and proceed with strike after meeting and negotiating for at least three sessions," Mumbengegwi said.

The minister who was accompanied by his Primary and Secondary Schools counterpart Paul Mavhima said declaration of a strike at this stage is highly immature.

He implored union leaders to abandon the confrontational approach as it undermines the negotiation process.

Source - Byo24News

