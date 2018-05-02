War Vets organised Grace Mugabe boo incident

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Veterans of the liberation struggle organised and coordinated the jeering of Grace Mugabe at a rally in Bulawayo in November 2018, Special Advisor to the President has claimed.Christopher Mutsvangwa made the claims in Harare at an event organised by Misa Zimbabwe to commemorate World Press Freedom Day.Grace Mugabe, while addressing scores of people who had attended the Presidential Youth Interface rally at White City Stadium in November last year, was heckled by youths led by the late youth leader, Magura Charumbira.Charumbira accused Grace of hating Emmerson Mnangagwa. He also used the same platform to castigate Grace's allies, Professor Jonathan Moyo and then national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere.The incident angered then President Robert Mugabe who threaten to fire his then deputy, Mnangagwa.Mnangagwa was fired two days later and his expulsion precipitated the downfall of the later through a coup engineered by the Commander in Chief, Constantino Chiwenga.Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa, a former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation manager praised the media for playing an important role of informing the masses about the situation."Media kept Zimbabweans and the world informed on the developments (15 November coup) that removed Mugabe from office," he said adding that they brought in foreign media because they did have confidence in ZBC.He implored the media to allow people to freely express their opinions during the election period.