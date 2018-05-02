Gunshots during Zanu PF primary elections, MP opens fire at opponents

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Chegutu West Member of Parliament Dexter Nduna opened fire at his opponents during Zanu PF primary elections held over the weekend.The incident happened at Chinengundu Primary School which was being used by Zanu PF as a polling station to determine who shall represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.Narrating what transpired, Nduna said he open gun fire to defend his polling agent and himself from attack 'thugs'."I went to Chinengundu Primary school with a view of exchanging my poling agent for a male by the name of Mahwiro."When I got there, thugs were sent to beat him up with sticks and stones. They also ran after me. I had no option but to produce my pistol to save the life of this poling agents who was now lying down next to my car unconscious."All this, according to Nduna happened in the full view of the police but they could not save the situation."The police were there, the officer in charge but he could also not save my poling agent from the beating because they were not armed."The only person who was armed was me. I had a 9mm pistol, which was fully loaded with 8 rounds. I fired a volley of five rounds on two different occasions into the air and that is what saved the life of the poling agent."Thereafter the police called for a reaction team that came and it was armed to the teeth and extricated us from that quagmire," he says in a recording.Nduna went on to win the right to represent his party in the election slated for the second half of 2018.