Mnangagwa condemns alleged use of police at party functions

News / National

by Staf Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says it is neither Zanu PF policy nor that of the government under a new dispensation to deploy the police force or any arm of the security establishment in helping with any party function.This follows a story in a daily newspaper, alleging that Zanu PF used police officers in its recent primary elections.In a statement released by the Acting Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Mr Regis Chikowore, President Mnangagwa said it must be known that any conflation of party and state institutions as might have happened in the past will not be allowed under the new dispensation where the electoral playing field must be seen to be fair and even."The President in his capacity as both leader of a political party and head of government wishes to make it abundantly clear to all and sundry that it is neither the policy of Zanu PF nor the direction of of government, through him, to deploy the police force or any arm of the security establishment in helping with any party function, list of all as presiding or returning officers in party primary elections. Any such instances, which might have occurred in the just-ended party primary election would amount to a breach of Zanu PF policy and certainly a flagrant violation of the laws of the land which must be roundly condemned and stopped forthwith.""Any officials of the party or officers of the security establishment caught abusing arms and personnel of security as alleged in a story in one of the local dailies will be dealt with severely," said Mnangagwa.The President reiterated his pledge to ensure an election which is free and fair, and an uncontested expression of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.The harmonised elections are due in a few months time and Mnangagwa has invited all who wish to observe the elections to come and bear witness to the fulfilment of this pledge.