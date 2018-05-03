Zanu-PF begins processing complaints

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has started processing complaints from aggrieved party members who feel they were unfairly treated in the just-ended internal party polls. It is believed that members of the elections commission that were deployed in various provinces are seized with some of the queries, while other cases are being transmitted to the National Elections Directorate (NEC).On Monday, the party's national elections commission (NEC) chairperson, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), said the party would consider all appeals."We will first receive the results and make a review looking at those with appeals. We are winding up business today (Monday) and there has been remarkable progress in the provinces," he said.Already, the NED has given the Midlands province the green light to re-run elections in three wards in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency today after voting failed to take place on Sunday and Monday due to logistical hiccups.Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed that polling officers have already been deployed to allow voters in Central Estates to cast their votes."Generally, we had a good primary election in the province, serve for a few hiccups here and there mainly to do with time and logistics. After some complaints from Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency, where some people in some wards failed to vote following a mix-up in cell registers and ballot papers, we have been given a green light by the National Elections Directorate to have a re-run," he said.Candidates vying to replace First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa - who recently stepped down as Member of Parliament (MP) of the constituency - include Major Max Zvidzai (Retired), Chrispen Thomu, Aaron Chenjerai Rwodzi, Christopher Mugwaza, Peter Mandizvidza, Machando Propser and Seviyasi Piki.In Mberengwa, Tsitsi Zhou, who was vying for a slot in the women's quota, has also lodged a complaint with the party's elections commission after her name was erroneously omitted from the ballot paper.It is believed that her name was handwritten on the ballot paper at midday when voting had started at 7am.Provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mpereri confirmed that the party had received complaints and grievances from some of the candidates, some of which were handled by the elections commission.Mashonaland Central provincial elections officer Etherton Shunga said although there were a few challenges, the elections went on well.Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha, who was contesting for a House of Assembly seat in Mazowe North, yesterday lodged a complaint at the provincial command centre, saying the supposed winner, Campion Mugweni, had manipulated the results.Adv Dinha was battling it out with Mugweni, Cairo Mhandu, Emmison Mhandu, Vengai Nyangoni and Simbarashe Nyamayaro.In Masvingo province, the party's elections commissioner, Professor Charity Manyeruke, recommend a re-run of elections in Zaka East, including some wards in Masvingo and Chiredzi, where voters failed to vote for various reasons.It is believed that in Zaka East, voting failed to take place in four wards after names of some candidates were omitted from the ballot paper.Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the development.He also noted that it was recommended that voting be re-run in Masvingo Urban's Ward 10 where some cell registers were missing.The race for Masvingo Urban's legislative seat pits Eddison Zvobgo(Jnr), businessman Major Benjamin Taguma Mazarire (Retired) and Goddard Dunira.There were also concerns with cell registers in Chiredzi West's Ward 4 and Masvingo South's Ward 30.‘There was a recommendation for a re-run in a few areas and we are waiting for the way forward otherwise there are no problems with results from other areas," said Chadzamira.