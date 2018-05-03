Latest News Editor's Choice


5 die in road crash

by Staff rpeorter
03 May 2018
Five people died when a vehicle - Renault - they were travelling in side-swiped a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commuter omnibus driving in the opposite direction and encroached into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming Ford Ranger truck at Museva Business Centre in Chivi on Tuesday morning.

Four of the deceased, who were in the Renault, including a toddler, died on the spot, while the other passenger died on admission to Ngundu Clinic.

Their bodies were taken to Chivi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The passengers from the other vehicles escaped unhurt. The Ford Ranger was reportedly heading towards Masvingo. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the deceased include the driver, Justice Makayi (35), Providence Makayi (24), Prudence Silibaziso Dube (22), Augustine Mabasa (23) and Kelvin Dube (2) - all from Makayi Village under Chief Nemangwe, Gokwe.

"I can confirm that there was a road traffic accident, which occurred at Museva Business Centre near Ngundu Growth Point, Chivi in Masvingo Province, which claimed five people. Four people died on the spot while the other one died while admitted at Ngundu Clinic," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said on the fateful day, Justice Makayi was driving a Renault towards Beitbridge with four passengers on board, while Mr Augustine Muzoziona (35) of Eastvale, Masvingo, was driving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter commuter omnibus which had no passengers on board towards Masvingo. Another vehicle, a Ford Ranger twin cab driven by Mr Munyaradzi Zimbwa (36) of Ngundu Growth Point, was also travelling to Masvingo behind the commuter omnibus.

At the 84-km peg along the same road, the Renault side-swiped the Mercedes Benz Sprinter, resulting in a head-on collision. Chief Supt Nyathi urged motorists not to speed and exercise caution on the roads.

"As police, we are appealing to drivers to be cautious when traveling on our roads and not to overtake when it is not safe to do so. They should also value life and ensure that their vehicles are in perfect condition.
"It is disturbing that we continue experiencing these fatal road traffic accidents on our roads every day," he said.

Source - the herald
