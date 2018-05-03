Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cops face 287 counts of criminal abuse of office

by Staff rpeorter
03 May 2018 at 06:53hrs | Views
FIVE traffic police officers based at Avondale Police Station in Harare are facing 287 counts of criminal abuse of office after they were found in possession of Z69J books which they used to fine offenders and converted money generated to personal use.

Claudius Mazvimba (35), Blessmore Mushayahwaro (30), Romeo Chipokosa (32), Lloyd Makuni (31) and Takuranashe Magomba (36) reportedly prejudiced the their employer of $5 720.

Z69J books are used by traffic police officers to receipt traffic offenders who pay spot fines.

According to the State, Mazvimba is facing 101 counts, Mushayahwaro 48 counts, Chipokosa 51 counts, Makuni 43 counts and Magomba 44 counts.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba for routine remand.

They were remanded to May 7 when they will be furnished with a trial date.

Mazvimba yesterday had a separate fresh charge of a similar nature.

Ms Mashamba released him on $100 bail.

For the fresh charge, Mazvimba will stand trial on May 9.

The cops were represented by Mr Norman Mugiya.

The prosecutor Miss Ropafadzo Botch alleged that the gang obtained fake Z69J books and used them to accept payment from unsuspecting traffic offenders.

The court heard that they allegedly demanded cash and they would pocket it.

As required by the police administration procedure, traffic completed dockets are only to be filed after the attachment of the pink triplicate copy from a receipted Z69J books that would have been obtained through the normal traffic administration system.

The cops would allegedly submit their completed dockets to their seniors for closure and filing on the strength of the fake pink triplicate copies, which they would have manufactured.

On the fresh counts, Mazvimba was allocated a docket by his superior in which James Nyoka was an accused person.

Nyoka was supposed to pay $40 fine for contravening the traffic act.

Mazvimba invited the suspect to the station and he complied.

Nyoka paid a fine. Mazvimba allegedly receipted the money in the fake Z69J book.

He pocketed the $40 and applied for a warrant of apprehension lying that Nyoka was on the run.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Cops, #Fraud, #Court

Comments

House to rent available

B2800 on sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale

Plan designers available

Boschveld roosters for sale

Kids tights for sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

39 mins ago | 168 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

44 mins ago | 287 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

49 mins ago | 313 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1042 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2073 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4801 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 980 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days