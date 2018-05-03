Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimre begins work on $13m Victoria Falls complex

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 06:53hrs | Views
ZIMRE Properties has started construction of its $13 million mall in Victoria Falls following approval by council.

The local authority which is looking forward to similar investments in the resort town, has since set up an investment committee mandated to market the town to potential investors.

The Zimre mall to be built on a   1 500-hectare piece of land, will have 24 shops, a car park, restaurants and office space among others.

The Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said the mall was a confirmation that the resort town was now attracting big projects.

He said investors wishing to do business in the town are now able to process all their documentation and have them approved within a period of seven days or less.

Mr Dube said the new approach to business was in line with President Mnangagwa's mantra that Zimbabwe is open to business.

He said the resort town has been designated a Special Economic Zones (SEZ) because of its strategic position.

"In our bid to facilitate efficient businesses proposals adjudication, the council has put in place an investment committee, which sits weekly to evaluate projects proposals," he said.

The move has opened up doors for investment with the Zimbabwe Reinsurance (Zimre) Property Investments becoming the first to start capital projects in the town.

Mr Dube said the project was testimony of investors' confidence in the country and Victoria Falls town.

"We expect a timeous completion of the project which will completely change the face of our town," he said.

Mr Dube said besides developing the town's infrastructure, the Zimre project will create thousands of jobs for locals.

Construction of the shopping complex is expected to be completed in the next 12 months.


Source - chronicle

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days