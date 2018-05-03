Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman helps hubby to kill co-wife

by Staff rpeorter
03 May 2018 at 06:55hrs | Views
POLICE in Gweru have launched a manhunt for a 40- year-old man who allegedly killed his second wife and dumped her body in a disused mine shaft with the assistance of his first wife.

The body was retrieved following a search last Saturday.

Omen Mabhena and his wife Elizabeth Chidzanga of Virginia Valley Farm compound in Gweru allegedly murdered Ms Dorcas Edith Moyo after a domestic dispute.

The couple is on the run.

Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

Sources close to investigations however said Mabhena had a dispute with his second wife Ms Moyo on April 22.

"On Sunday around 7PM Mabhena was quarrelling with Moyo accusing her of infidelity. They were heard by their neighbour  Mr Thomas Zimba who soon left for work," said a source.

"From April 22 to 24 Zimba did not see Moyo around the compound and he became suspicious. On the same day at around 1PM, Mr Zimba saw Mabhena and Chidzanga preparing for a journey which further raised his suspicions. He asked Mabhena about Moyo's whereabouts and he never gave a satisfactory answer."

Another source said around 7PM, Mr Zimba informed another neighbour Mr Twoboy Nemagonde about his suspicions before the two proceeded to the police to make a report.

"On April 25, Mr Zimba discovered that Mabhena and his first wife had fled from the compound. On the same day, police mobilised a search party and Moyo's body was discovered in a disused mine shaft," said the source.

The body was found decomposing and police have launched a manhunt for the two suspects.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Wife, #Kill,

Comments

House to rent available

B2800 on sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale

Plan designers available

Boschveld roosters for sale

Kids tights for sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

39 mins ago | 168 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

44 mins ago | 285 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

49 mins ago | 312 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1036 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 587 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2072 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4798 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 980 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days