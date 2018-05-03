Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to launch manifesto tomorrow

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 06:56hrs | Views
Zanu-PF is set to launch its 2018 election manifesto in Harare tomorrow and at the same event President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to unveil the party's candidates and campaign material ahead of the national polls.

The manifesto launch comes days after the party conducted primary elections to choose candidates to contest in the harmonised elections.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said all was set for the party's manifesto launch tomorrow.

"The programme is on. The entire nation is geared for it. By Friday everything would have been finalised. The manifesto is going to be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre. We are advising candidates and delegates to the launch," said Mpofu.

He said invitations were being sent to the delegates who were expected to start arriving this evening.

Mpofu said nothing had changed since his earlier announcement.

He said last week that Mnangagwa would announce the party's roadmap at the launch of the manifesto.

"We're launching our manifesto on May 4. This is going to be a big, big occasion. We're expecting all the provinces to converge in Harare where we will introduce our candidates. The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF is going to give us a roadmap on how we are going to conduct our elections. It's going to be a big day and there will be a big message from His Excellency, supported by the leadership of the party," he said.

Recently, the party's national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), said once the party rolls out its campaign material, it will start distributing the party regalia comprising 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and 2 million wrappers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

House to rent available

B2800 on sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale

Plan designers available

Boschveld roosters for sale

Kids tights for sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

44 mins ago | 280 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

48 mins ago | 309 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1033 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2069 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4794 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days