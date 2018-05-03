Zanu-PF to launch manifesto tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is set to launch its 2018 election manifesto in Harare tomorrow and at the same event President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to unveil the party's candidates and campaign material ahead of the national polls.The manifesto launch comes days after the party conducted primary elections to choose candidates to contest in the harmonised elections.In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said all was set for the party's manifesto launch tomorrow."The programme is on. The entire nation is geared for it. By Friday everything would have been finalised. The manifesto is going to be launched at the Harare International Conference Centre. We are advising candidates and delegates to the launch," said Mpofu.He said invitations were being sent to the delegates who were expected to start arriving this evening.Mpofu said nothing had changed since his earlier announcement.He said last week that Mnangagwa would announce the party's roadmap at the launch of the manifesto."We're launching our manifesto on May 4. This is going to be a big, big occasion. We're expecting all the provinces to converge in Harare where we will introduce our candidates. The President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF is going to give us a roadmap on how we are going to conduct our elections. It's going to be a big day and there will be a big message from His Excellency, supported by the leadership of the party," he said.Recently, the party's national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), said once the party rolls out its campaign material, it will start distributing the party regalia comprising 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and 2 million wrappers.