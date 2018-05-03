Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court victory for mum blocked from seeing child

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 06:57hrs | Views
A GWANDA woman has dragged her ex-husband to court for denying her access to their five-year-old daughter who is staying with his parents.

Ms Nobuhle Sibanda (24) of Jahunda Suburb said Thamsanqa Ncube (27) was granted custody of the child and was ordered to grant her reasonable access to the child but he was now not allowing her to see or spend time with the child.

She begged the court to grant her custody of the child saying her ex-mother-in-law was now too old to take care of the child. "I was in a customary law union with Ncube for four years and we separated in 2016. He was granted custody of the child while I had reasonable access.

Ncube is now denying me access to the child.

"I'm a responsible mother as I take care of my child's needs and I don't know why he is keeping my child away from me. The child is staying with her paternal grandmother at her rural home but she is now too old to take care of the child", she said.

Ms Sibanda said she was also concerned as her ex-husband was planning to marry another woman which could expose her daughter to harsh treatment.

She said it was important for her daughter to stay with her biological mother. She said Ncube was employed in South Africa and was away most of the time leaving the child with the grandmother.

In response Ncube said he was denying his ex-wife access to the child because she was staying with her mother and brother who were abusive to the child.

Presiding over the matter Gwanda magistrate, Mr Obedience Matare granted Ms Sibanda custody of her daughter. He also granted Ncube right of access to child during school holidays upon prior arrangement.

He ordered Ncube to immediately release the child to her mother or police would intervene if he resisted.

Mr Matare said it was improper for the child to stay with her grandparents while both biological parents were alive and well. "Where both parents are still alive then one of the parents can stay with the child unless there are compelling reasons. In this case both parents are alive. The reality is that the child is staying with her grandparents although on paper she is under the custody of the father.

"The father is only providing material things for the child but can't attend to her daily needs as he works in South Africa. Ncube said the child's maternal relatives are abusive but there is no evidence to support that," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Court, #Mum, #Victory

Comments

House to rent available

B2800 on sale

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale

Plan designers available

Boschveld roosters for sale

Kids tights for sale

House to rent


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

44 mins ago | 278 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

48 mins ago | 308 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1032 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2069 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4794 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days