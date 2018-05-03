Zanu-PF polls usher in new faces

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF primary elections, which reportedly saw some of the party's bigwigs biting the dust, have ushered in a number of new faces that will battle it out with opposition parties in the harmonised elections.Preliminary results have shown that some bigwigs and incumbent Members of Parliament were not the electorate's favourites.The party's National Elections Commission is however yet to officially announce the election results.By end of business yesterday, the results were not yet out, with the Zanu-PF national political commissar, Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), saying the results would be announced last night or today.In separate interviews yesterday, the winning candidates for the National Assembly seats told The Chronicle they were ready to represent the party and would work hard to ensure Zanu-PF wins the elections resoundingly.Khumbulani Mpofu, who beat the incumbent Godfrey Malaba in the Pumula constituency in Bulawayo, said he was looking forward to the general elections and was excited to be part of the new dispensation."I'm confident that Zanu-PF will win the elections resoundingly. I want to thank President Mnangagwa for affording the young people an opportunity to take part in the elections and we will work with him to develop the country."My vision is to see a united people in my constituency. Consultation between the leadership and communities is vital. I will therefore work with everyone and make sure that all people in the community have a say and a sense of belonging in the developmental projects," said Mpofu.Garikai Zonde who beat Ntandoyenkosi Mlilo in Luveve constituency, said winning the primary elections was a reflection that the party and the people were ready to work with the youths."This has come as a reward of hard work and I'm glad that the results reflect the voice of the people in my constituency. The youth are the leaders of tomorrow and I'm excited that the party is embracing us and giving us the opportunity to be part of the country's development."I promise the electorate that I'll be a listening Member of Parliament who will put the interests of the people first and work for the people. My aspiration is to work towards the creation of employment for the people of Bulawayo," said Zonde.In Matabeleland North, the voting process was still underway in parts of Binga, Bubi and Hwange yesterday.Elsewhere, preliminary results show that sitting Members of Parliament beat their challengers in the primary elections to represent the party.Sithembiso Nyoni was not contested in Nkayi North.In Matabeleland South Omphile Marupi, who reportedly won the Gwanda South constituency said winning the primary elections was a fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's promise to bring in new brains to turnaround the economy."As the youths, we have an important role to play in closing the gap between us and the older generation. This will bring out other young people and encourage them to be hands on and work towards the development of the country."I would like to promise people in my constituency that I'll be their servant. I'll be available all the time to hear what they want and make efforts to fulfil their wishes," said Marupi.Insiza North winning candidate Farai Taruvinga said he was happy to be part of the new team that will transform the country's economy."There is a lot that needs to be done in my constituency to improve people's livelihoods and the area in general. We need more schools, clinics, infrastructure and projects that will create jobs for the people. I'm excited that President Mnangagwa has given us the young people an opportunity to actively take part in the transformation of the country's economy. Through hard work, I'm certain that we'll win the general elections," said Taruvinga.