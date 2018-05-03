Khupe party to select candidates in 2 weeks

News / National

by Staff rpeorter

THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T will, in two weeks, start selecting its candidates to represent it in the upcoming elections, information and publicity secretary Linda Masarira has said.Masarira said a template for selecting candidates would be released in a fortnight, adding that the party was also readying itself for an election campaign launch and unveiling of its manifesto."The party also considered procedures to be followed in deploying cadres for the harmonised elections in July 2018. It resolved that provinces will be given a clear template, which will guide this process to completion within the next two weeks."This template will, as its guiding principle, give due attention to gender and youth mainstreaming as a way of affording these marginalised groups a meaningful voice in governance," she said, adding this was adopted during their inaugural standing committee meeting in Kwekwe at the weekend.Khupe's MDC-T recently held an extraordinary congress in Bulawayo, where the former Makokoba legislator was endorsed as the party's presidential candidate.There is, however, a court contest over the use of the MDC-T name, and logo. Khupe scored a victory at the High Court, but the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa is reportedly challenging the ruling at the Supreme Court."The standing committee also considered election preparedness of the party and resolved on a number of strategic approaches that it will implement as a matter of urgency. The standing committee adopted an abridged version of the manifesto, which will be launched together with the election campaign at a date that will be advised soon," Masarira said.Zanu-PF held its primary elections over the weekend, which were marred by allegations of vote fraud, ballot stuffing and intimidation, among other irregularities.Chamisa's MDC-T is holding its primaries beginning this Saturday, while other political parties have been mum on when they will hold theirs.