fastjet maintains punctuality in Q1

by Staff rpeorter
03 May 2018
Low cost carrier, fastjet, ended the first quarter of 2018 with an on-time performance of 90% across its network, underlining its reliability and punctuality.

The airline operates in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia and has taken the lead in many markets, comparing its data with on-time performance statistics published by its peers.

In South Africa, fastjet's punctuality is well ahead of two out of the country's three low-cost airlines, the airline said.

Chief executive officer Nico Bezuidenhout said the first quarter has seen the carrier surpassing its on-time performance targets.

"Punctuality and overall reliability are cornerstones of fastjet's service ideals," Bezuidenhout said.

"This forms part of our overall customer experience enhancement project where, over time, we aim to achieve leading service levels amongst our peers. fastjet will achieve this using innovation and technology, making air travel in Africa more accessible, but keeping it affordable."

A recent survey conducted among the airline's passengers indicated a substantial upward curve in customer satisfaction levels with 83% of respondents validating the airline's consistent affordability, it said.

"Fastjet is the airline for everyone, and providing access to affordable air travel is an integral part of our brand. fastjet is an airline for Africa, in Africa, by Africa," Bezuidenhout said.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days