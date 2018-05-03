Servicing of Mkoba 21 stands begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru City Council has begun servicing Mkoba 21 stands and beneficiaries will soon start building their houses, a senior council official has said.The 6 733 stands were unveiled to potential buyers three years ago, but the cash-strapped local authority has been struggling to service the land.Town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza recently said: "The stands are now being serviced with earth moving equipment already on the ground. We expect beneficiaries to start building their houses anytime soon."She said council will allocate 22 stands to the Midlands Association of the Blind, as part of the local authority's thrust to empower disadvantaged members of society.Members of the association will, however, pay subsidised monthly subscriptions.Last year, city treasurer, Edgar Mwedzi said council expected to realise $2 million from the sale of residential stands in Mkoba 21, which he said constituted 5% of the total budget.This year, council started doling out residential stands in Mkoba 21 to its workers, in lieu of their outstanding salaries and bonus payments for 2015 after the government recently approved the deal.The local authority seeks to clear workers four months' salary arrears, as well as bonuses for 2015 through the stands.