Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZITF rapped for allowing sex workers to exhibit

by Staff rpeorter
03 May 2018 at 07:05hrs | Views
BULAWAYO residents have rapped the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) for allowing sex workers to exhibit at the annual trade showcase, arguing this would encourage moral decadence.

Southern Eye last week published an article on sex workers, who exhibited at the international trade showcase, a development that drew criticism from the Bulawayo community.

Former Bulawayo deputy mayor, Amen Mpofu yesterday castigated the trade fair company for allowing sex workers to exhibit, saying it was a sign that "we have completely lost ubuntu".

"I am still trying to get an answer why this so-called new dispensation allowed the sex workers to exhibit at the ZITF. These people do their trade at night and in dark corners. For [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa's government to allow this shows that we have completely lost our values as a nation," he said.

"ZITF is a place for showing trades that add value to the country in terms of investing, so what value did the sex workers display? Did it not come to their mind the implications it will cause to the girlchild, because I think it is our duty as parents to protect our children from seeing such things."

Former Bulawayo South Member of Parliament, David Coltart took to Twitter, where he lambasted ZITF for lowering its standards through allowing ladies of the night to show case.

"Sex workers show off work at ZITF. Is this what we have been reduced to in Zimbabwe? ZITF used to showcase our great manufacturing companies - now it exhibits prostitution, soldiers and Zanu-PF," he tweeted.

In response on Twitter, the Sexual Rights Centre (SRC) said they used the platform to educate society on the challenges faced by sex workers.

"As an organisation defending minority rights, we are using this platform to educate society on the day-to-day challenges faced by sex workers in the work that they do. Sex work, as an industry, has potential to contribute to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Sex work has a lot of potential in contributing to the GDP, case in point Amsterdam. Think logically and see that most striving world economies are in fact benefiting from legalising sex work," SRC tweeted.

The sexual rights group argued that they are advocating for the recognition of prostitution as work, as many use this trade to feed, clothe and house their families in a country that sits at almost 90% unemployment rate.

Contacted for comment, ZITF marketing and public relations manager, Stella Nkomo asked for questions to be sent on email.

The questions were sent early morning yesterday, and yet by the time of going to print last night, she had not responded.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #ZITF, #Sex, #Workers

Comments

House to rent available

Quantum on sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

On sale is vw polo

Cattle breeding investment

On sale is vw polo

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

37 mins ago | 158 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

42 mins ago | 266 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

47 mins ago | 299 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1018 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1542 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4778 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days