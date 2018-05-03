Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Trump threatens aid cut to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 07:06hrs | Views
United States President Donald Trump wants to cut foreign assistance dollars to countries who don't vote with the US at the United Nations (UN) - and South Africa and Zimbabwe are among these countries.

South Africa received about $258 million (R3,2 billion) in the 2017/18 year according to the United States Agency for International Development (USAid).

The vast majority of the funds are spent on health initiatives.

In Zimbabwe, USAid invests nearly $100 million annually, supporting a broad portfolio of health programmes.

Every year, the US State Department compiles a report on voting practices at the UN. The report is then given to the US Congress.

This report includes a comparison between the voting records of the US and other countries on UN General Assembly records.

The report was released last week and found that of the 93 resolutions that were voted on in 2017, on average, other countries only voted with the US 31% of the time.

According to a statement from the US State Department, this is a 10 percentage point drop from 2016, "but at a rate that is historically near average".

"The American people pay 22% of the UN budget - more than the next three highest donor countries combined. In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31% of the time, a lower rate than in 2016," US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said.

"That's because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.

"When we arrived at the UN last year, we said we would be taking names, and this list of voting records speaks for itself. President Trump wants to ensure that our foreign assistance dollars - the most generous in the world - always serve American interests, and we look forward to helping him see that the American people are no longer taken for granted," Haley said.

According to the report, the country that voted the most often with the US was Israel, while Zimbabwe was the country that voted with the US the least.

The 10 countries with the highest voting coincidence with the US were Israel, Micronesia, Canada, Marshall Islands, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Palau, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

The 10 countries with the lowest voting coincidence with the US were Zimbabwe, Burundi, Iran, Syria, Venezuela, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Cuba, Bolivia and South Africa.
South Africa voted with the US on nine occasions and against it 68 times. Zimbabwe only voted with the US on six occasions and 69 times against.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24/sources
More on: #Trump, #Aid, #Zimbabwe

Comments

House to rent available

Quantum on sale

4 bedroomed house for sale in gwanda town

On sale is vw polo

Cattle breeding investment

On sale is vw polo

Serlbornpark house for sale

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

37 mins ago | 158 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

42 mins ago | 264 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

47 mins ago | 297 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1016 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 389 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 585 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2062 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4772 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 974 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days