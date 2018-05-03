Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T VP aspirant in final senate list

by Ndou Paul
03 May 2018 at 07:12hrs | Views
MDC-T vice president aspirant Dr Bekithemba Mpofu has announced via social media that his "name is now in the final senate list."

"Further to the Provincial Council meeting in Gwanda on Sunday, my team and l are delighted that my name is now in the final senate list. We thank those who have continued to support us especially the Provincial Executive that is clear about the transformation they expect in Matabeleland!," reads Dr Mpofu's Facebook post.

Mpofu prides himself of being "one of the true Matabeleland South sons of the soil."

In interview with Newsday last month, Mpofu said:

"I consider myself as one of the true Matabeleland South sons of the soil. With origins in Mtshabezi, I was born at Mpilo Central Hospital in 1973 and l did most of my primary and secondary education in about five schools in the province (Matabeleland South): Fairbridge Primary, Bezha Primary, Beitbridge Primary, Beitbridge Mission Primary and Mzingwane High School. Like most kids those days, I spent most of my holidays in the village herding cattle, in the fields and/or playing football. My political interests started at the University of Zimbabwe, where l held various positions including being a member of the Student Representative Council. I then joined the MDC as a member of its interim leadership led by the late Learnmore Jongwe. At the inaugural congress, I was elected as the first secretary general of the youth assembly of the party under the leadership of our president, Nelson Chamisa. Wonderful years we had as we worked so well together, complementing each other.

"Apart from political interests, I am a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (FCMI) and a Certified Member of the British Institute of Facilities Management (CBIFM). I obtained a PhD in Financial Economics (Econometrics) from the University of St Andrews and an MSc in International Finance from Westminster University on a Chevening Scholarship as well as hold a professional real estate qualification from the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe, a BSc (Hons) in Urban Studies, and a Master of Business Administration, both from University of Zimbabwe.

"I started my career in the real estate sector in 1995 as a university intern, then took up another internship (as a junior project quantity surveyor) with FMI Costain, and later became property investment portfolio manager at a Financial Holdings company. I then joined a building society as a senior bank executive, with remit for mortgage valuations, housing development projects, administration and banking premises facilities management. Prior to taking up a Chevening scholarship, and then St Andrews scholarship to study for an MSc in International Finance and PhD, l was the principal and shareholder in a property consultancy firm. I have also worked as an associate dean in a university in the United Kingdom and a senior academic at a South African university."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Keyboard on sale

Cattle breeding investment

Serlbornpark house for sale

Plan designers available

House to rent

Extra lessons on offerb

Alumnium work on offer

Closure on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

36 mins ago | 156 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

41 mins ago | 257 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

46 mins ago | 292 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1005 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 724 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2056 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4754 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days