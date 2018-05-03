MDC-T VP aspirant in final senate list

News / National

by Ndou Paul

"I consider myself as one of the true Matabeleland South sons of the soil. With origins in Mtshabezi, I was born at Mpilo Central Hospital in 1973 and l did most of my primary and secondary education in about five schools in the province (Matabeleland South): Fairbridge Primary, Bezha Primary, Beitbridge Primary, Beitbridge Mission Primary and Mzingwane High School. Like most kids those days, I spent most of my holidays in the village herding cattle, in the fields and/or playing football. My political interests started at the University of Zimbabwe, where l held various positions including being a member of the Student Representative Council. I then joined the MDC as a member of its interim leadership led by the late Learnmore Jongwe. At the inaugural congress, I was elected as the first secretary general of the youth assembly of the party under the leadership of our president, Nelson Chamisa. Wonderful years we had as we worked so well together, complementing each other.



"Apart from political interests, I am a Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute (FCMI) and a Certified Member of the British Institute of Facilities Management (CBIFM). I obtained a PhD in Financial Economics (Econometrics) from the University of St Andrews and an MSc in International Finance from Westminster University on a Chevening Scholarship as well as hold a professional real estate qualification from the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe, a BSc (Hons) in Urban Studies, and a Master of Business Administration, both from University of Zimbabwe.



"I started my career in the real estate sector in 1995 as a university intern, then took up another internship (as a junior project quantity surveyor) with FMI Costain, and later became property investment portfolio manager at a Financial Holdings company. I then joined a building society as a senior bank executive, with remit for mortgage valuations, housing development projects, administration and banking premises facilities management. Prior to taking up a Chevening scholarship, and then St Andrews scholarship to study for an MSc in International Finance and PhD, l was the principal and shareholder in a property consultancy firm. I have also worked as an associate dean in a university in the United Kingdom and a senior academic at a South African university."

MDC-T vice president aspirant Dr Bekithemba Mpofu has announced via social media that his "name is now in the final senate list.""Further to the Provincial Council meeting in Gwanda on Sunday, my team and l are delighted that my name is now in the final senate list. We thank those who have continued to support us especially the Provincial Executive that is clear about the transformation they expect in Matabeleland!," reads Dr Mpofu's Facebook post.Mpofu prides himself of being "one of the true Matabeleland South sons of the soil."In interview with Newsday last month, Mpofu said: