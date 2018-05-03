Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa vows to discard worthless bonds

by Mhlongo
03 May 2018 at 08:34hrs | Views
MDC-T and MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has vowed to remove the controversial Zimbabwe's bond notes, should he win the upcoming harmonised elections.

Describing the current situation, Chamisa said Zimbabweans had suffered enough because of the bond notes, losing their lifetime savings to a "worthless currency" that needed to be discarded.

"When the new Zimbabwe comes, people of this country will enjoy their lives again. The first thing my government will do is to retire the bond note by September," he said.

"We will ensure that there are adequate US dollars in our banks. We will make sure that the multicurrency basket has money, while at the same time my government will be making inroads, so that the country can join the Rand Monetary Union and the (South African) Customs Union, the current government does not have this vision."

"This country is under the burden of poor leadership. The burden on people is being caused by corruption and greed by a leadership that is after self-aggrandisement. 

"The MDC government will remove this burden, which places premiums on business and the workers, we will deal with corruption and make deals that benefit the people and not the officials," he said.

In comparison of him and Mnangagwa, he said, "The difference between me and Ngwena (Mnangagwa) is that he is a commander, I am a smart governor, he will come with command economics, I will bring smart economics, he will bring command salaries, I am bringing smart salaries, salaries which suit the work that people are doing, which will earn them a decent lifestyle," he said.

"We want to fix the issue of pensions, you can't have a worker getting $80, as pension per month, let's go back to giving workers, we also want to provide free health for all those above 65 years and above, access to free public transport, having metro trains," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Keyboard on sale

Cattle breeding investment

Serlbornpark house for sale

Plan designers available

House to rent

Extra lessons on offerb

Alumnium work on offer

Closure on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

36 mins ago | 156 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

41 mins ago | 255 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

46 mins ago | 292 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1002 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 724 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2056 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4752 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 455 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days