Khupe's spokesperson ejected from ZCTU Workers' Day event

Workers' Day commemorations should not be politicised by any organisation and should not be an event to score cheap political scores, MDC-T Thokozani Khupe's national spokesperson, Linda Masarira, said.According to NewZimbabwe.com, this comes after she was escorted out of Dzivarasekwa Stadium in Harare Tuesday where Workers' Day commemorations main events organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union were being held.She said the workers struggle has been high jacked by a few individuals."I was invited to the May Day celebrations by the ZCTU president Peter Gift Mutasa last night and when I got there I was advised that my name was not on the VIP list and I humbly waited for them to rectify the issue," Masarira said in an interview afterwards."Kanyenze from Ledriz came and asked me why I was standing outside. He asked me to follow him and when I got to the gate the security team barricaded and said they had an instruction not to let me in," she added.