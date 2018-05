News / National

by Staff reporter

There was a heated exchange on live radio today (May 2) between the host of a radio show, the popular Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, and guest, Temba Mliswa, a politician.Mliswa had been invited to respond to several allegations that were made against him on a previous show by Ruvheneko where he was accused him of being an extortionist by Ozias Bvute.