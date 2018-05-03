Zim situation forcing the poor to be poorer

News / National

by Virginia Zifesho and Stanley Chirimbani

HARARE - Employers are living luxurious lives while their employees are not getting adequate salary and the situation has made the poor to become more poorer, a trade unionist has said.Addressing the gathering who had thronged Dzivaresekwa Grounds to commemorate Workers Day recently, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa said there are many terrible cases of wage theft in Zimbabwe."A recent study by the ZCTU has shown that the majority of employees are working without pay while their bosses are living a luxurious life and the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen," he said.Wage theft is the denial of wages or employee benefits that are rightfully owed to an employee."Wage theft can be conducted through various means such as failure to pay overtime, minimum wage violations, employee misclassification, illegal deductions in pay, working off the clock, or not being paid at all," said Mutasa.Mutasa pinpointed the Hwange women's demonstrations that has gone over 90 days as a resemblance of wage theft."The Hwange story is a sad reminder of the destructive, regional, political and economic marginalization of various segments of the society perpetuated over the many years of the current Government's rule," he said.Mutasa said most workers are even failing to provide for their families and some have to walk to and from work on a daily basis.He said, the introduction of bond notes has made wages to be worn down yet prices of commodities continue to rise.Mutasa mentioned Econet as one of the companies which is engaging in modern day slavery through employing workers as volunteers.He encouraged workers to unite, stand up and fight for their rights.This year's commemorations, which is widely known as May Day commemorations were running under the theme, "We are At A Cross Roads-Arise Organise Don't Mourn and were celebrated not only in Harare but in most parts around Zimbabwe.May 1 is celebrated every year in most countries around the world as International Worker's Day or Labour Day.