Rigging storm hits ZANU PF primaries

by Mhlongo

JOYCE Bukuta, who defeated the ruling Zanu-PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri in the just-ended party primary elections, yesterday expressed fears that her victory could be jeopardised following claims of conflicting statements on the outcome of the polls, with some party members claiming that the Environment minister had won.The worrying situation is also deepening following unprecedented delays in officially announcing the results.Bukuta expressed her disappointment after some men were allowed to vote for the women's quota representative when only female members were supposed to participate."In Nyanga, the election went on very well, but in Mutasa, there are some men, who voted in the election despite the fact that only women should vote," she said."I won the election convincingly and people in Mutasa and Nyanga know that, although they might try to manipulate the result, but I am not afraid since everyone knows that I won the election," she said.Some reports claim Muchinguri had lost to Bukuta, but others said results had been understated, with only one constituency instead of three having been recorded