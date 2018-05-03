Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bring on MDC-T'

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018
Zanu-PF women candidates in Manicaland Province who triumphed during the recent primary elections, particularly for House of Assembly seats, say they are more than prepared for the forthcoming harmonised elections. The overwhelming number of people who voted during the internal polls, they say, will naturally come through for the ruling party.

Manicaland provincial executive member Nancy Saungweme, who won in Mutare Central, has vowed to wrest the seat from the opposition MDC-T, saying the latter party had dismally failed to develop the area.

Saungweme accused MDC-T of turning the constituency into a rural settlement over the past 18 years it has been in charge of the area.

She made the remarks on Tuesday in Sakubva while thanking the ruling party supporters who voted for her during the internal party polls.

Saungweme shrugged off competition from Pamela Razemba and Ivan Mbengo.
"This area has been neglected for too long and with your support, I am sure this time around we are going to remove MDC-T. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and placed their trust in me," said Saungweme.

"We are not going to sleep until we take over from MDC-T, which has been neglecting you for too long. I grew up in Sakubva and it pains a lot to see the town being turned into a rural settlement whilst we watch. Let us work together to bring development in this area. It is almost 18 years of destruction and we need to change all that," she said.
Mr Innocent Gonese is the current Mutare Central Member of Parliament.

Similarly, Chido Sanyatwe, who reportedly pulled in 4 687 votes in Nyanga North during the primary elections, said she will work tirelessly to continue luring voters to the rejuvenated party.

"People of Nyanga North have spoken and they came out in their numbers. I will be working tirelessly to make sure that the number doubles when we go into the general elections. Opposition parties have no chance here in Nyanga and I am putting systems in place to make sure they will not find their way in our area," she said.

According to Sanyatwe, nothing has been done to improve the livelihood of people in the constituency over the past few years.

"This area is underdeveloped. Very little has been done to uplift the livelihoods of people. It receives erratic rainfall, hence, the need to grow small grains. Very little has been done in terms of education, health and provision of access to water," she said.

She added that her vision is to bring development to the area.

Chimanimani West MP Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won during the primary elections with 4 321 votes.

She was contesting against Tarsen Dube, Kelvin Macherenje and Jona Muchayi.

Matsikenyeri expressed confidence that she will retain her seat during the harmonised elections.

"It is true that I have won in Chimanimani West. Now we are looking forward to do the same in the general elections. People came out in their numbers and I have won in all wards," she said.

Official results of winning candidates are yet to be announced.

Source - chronicle
More on: #MDC-T, #Zanu-PF, #2018

Comments

