Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Children die in inferno

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 13:43hrs | Views
THREE people were burnt to death when their mother left them unattended to visit her boyfriend.

The mishap took place as mentally challenged Sarah Simon (22), Agnes Simon (15) and a seven-month-old child slept in their house in Hatcliffe Extension on Monday night.

Mandida Simon, 41, was at her lover's house in the same neighbourhood when the three died in the inferno.

An uncle to the deceased, Tengani Simon said he was awakened after he heard one of the deceased shouting for help.

"It was around 11pm when I heard my eldest niece calling me for help and she said their mother was at her boyfriend's place.

"I then called out for help from other neighbours but we could not stop the fire, however the fire fighters managed to stop it but the three were already dead.

"I think it was a candle that started the fire since my younger niece had gone out and came back at around 10pm and lit the candle, she might have slept while the candle was still burning," said Tengani.

Mandida could not specify where she had gone when her two children and grandchild were burnt to death.

"I came back after being called by neighbours and found my house on fire, I don't know what happened since I had left home at dusk," she said.

"These children could have left the candle burning until the fire spread to some household goods.

"They, also, might have removed the keys from the door and forgot where they had placed them," she said.

The deceased's bodies were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Neighbours were, yesterday, still in shock as they came to pay their condolences.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Inferno, #Die, #Child

Comments

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

On sale is vw polo

Keyboard on sale

On sale is pa system

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Clothing bales on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

35 mins ago | 147 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

40 mins ago | 248 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

45 mins ago | 283 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 988 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 716 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2052 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4740 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days