Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa looks to rejuvenate rural areas

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018 at 13:56hrs | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa wants to modernise the rural hinterland to boost rural incomes and living standards, according to a policy statement he unveiled on Saturday and Sunday in Seke and Mhondoro that comes amid growing concern about a widening wealth gap and slowing economy.

Chamisa pledged significant progress in rural rejuvenation if he wins elections, agricultural modernisation  and a strong agriculture sector and full realisation of farmers' wealth. The new plan aims to close the gap between urban and rural areas, eliminate poverty and improve governance in the countryside.

"We have said we are prioritising the rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live," Chamisa said.

He said the despondent people in Seke and Mhondoro rural communities can no longer afford the laughter any more.

"I interacted with business people, opinion and community leaders who all narrated to me the sad tale of their current penury and suffering. They told me the now familiar national story of the collapsed infrastructure and social services; especially health and education and how the old and the infirm are struggling to survive under this inept government," he said.

At the two rallies, he had the occasion to articulate his vision on the five key pillars of the MDC Alliance — governance, the economy, infrastructure rehabilitation, social services and international re-engagement.

"On governance, our government will govern and not rule. Governance involves engaging and listening to the people while ruling presupposes talking down to them. Our government will look after everyone regardless of their political affiliation," Chamisa said.

"On the economy, our vision is to have a modern, inclusive and diversified economy by 2023.

"On social services, especially health and education, we want to ensure the nation is well served in these areas. On health, we have a comprehensive blueprint that includes both child care and adult care, a plan in which those with terminal and chronic ailments such as cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/Aids and other ailments will be able to access treatment for free."

He said old people above the age of 65 would also be able to access free medical care in all public hospitals.

"We have a plan to set up the best health facility in the region for those living with albinism so that they can have access to glasses and special lotions. On education, our government will provide free primary education and resuscitate loans and grants for tertiary students so as to give reprieve to suffering Zimbabweans," Chamisa said.

He said through infrastructure rehabilitation, "we will be able to provide employment to the millions of our young and old who are failing to get a job".

"We will resuscitate roads, railways, airports, industries and other infrastructure in a massive way that will create jobs through public works programmes.

"We have already secured funding for infrastructure rehabilitation so that Zimbabweans can find a reason to hope again," he said.

On international engagement, "our mantra is that Zimbabwe will be best for business".

His statement seemed a riposte to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has repeated ad nauseum that the country was "open for business" after almost four decades of oppressive rule by former leader Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa, who took the top job in November following Mugabe's dramatic resignation, has repeatedly said his priority now was embracing the international economy and modernizing infrastructure.

Chamisa also said Zimbabwe will be a safe haven for investment as investors will be assured of the safety of their ventures.

"We pledge to audit and revise all business deals being signed by the current government to see if they truly benefit the people and the country. It is ironic that every day we hear this or that mega deal has been signed when all we see around us is the mega-poverty facing the people!" Chamisa said.

He said at  Mubaira Growth Point in Mhondoro in Mashonaland West, "I found yet another despondent rural community in the midst of plenty."

"These are the people favoured with the huge platinum reserves at the nearby Ngezi platinum mine but who are slugging it out in a quest to put food on the table," he said.  Located about 150km southwest of Harare, Ngezi is Zimbabwe's principal platinum-group metals producer. Operated by Makwiro Platinum Mines, owned 70 percent by Zimbabwe Platinum Mines (Zimplats) and 30percent by the South African mining company, Impala Platinum, Ngezi has replaced the failed Hartley operation, which was developed by Australian companies BHP and Delta Gold in the mid-1990s.

Chamisa said he heard sad stories of how traditional leaders are failing to make ends meet.

"Of the 276 chiefs in the country, only 56 were given vehicles as the current government desperately tries to curry favour with the traditional leaders. We pledge to give dignity to these custodians of our culture," he said.

"We are promising the best for the people of this country. As one young musician said in the captivating lyrics that have become the anthem of our electoral campaign, we pledge to take Zimbabwe to the next level.

"Next week, we set off for yet another rural community to interact with people in the rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Chamisa, #Rural, #MDC-T

Comments

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

On sale is vw polo

Keyboard on sale

On sale is pa system

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Clothing bales on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

35 mins ago | 146 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

40 mins ago | 248 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

45 mins ago | 281 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 986 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 715 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1532 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2052 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4740 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days