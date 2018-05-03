Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman sues brother-in-law

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018
A CITY man has been accused of selling his late brother's property and emotionally abusing his wife.

The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Tendai Marovedze was seeking for a peace order against her brother- in-law James Mauwa.

"Mauwa is my brother-in-law and he was the one who was left in custody of children when my husband died.

"Although my husband left me in custody of the estate, Mauwa demanded for the papers and managed to sell some of the property without my consent.

"He sold a shop and a farm which my husband left, so that I can fend for my children and pay their school fees.

"I now struggle to make a living since he destroyed all my sources of income and he does not even help me with paying school fees.

"We do not stay together, he stays in Mufakose with his family, and he insults me, accuse me of being the cause of my husband's death.

"He must stop abusing me and refund all the property that he sold," she said.

In response, Mauwa was opposed to the application.

"She is a liar, I do not abuse her and I have never accused her of my brother's death but as for the property issue, I have the right to sell it since I was left in charge.

"I will not refund that money because I used it to pay her children's school fees and she is not grateful," said Mauwa.

Presiding magistrate Lazini Ncube granted the peace order in Marovedze's favour and advised her to approach relevant authorities for help.

Source - dailynews
Most Popular In 7 Days