Chatunga hails Mukanya crowd

THOMAS 'Mukanya' Mapfumo staged his first show in Zimbabwe since 2004 on Saturday before a huge crowd at the Glamis Arena in the capital.Mukanya was on a 14-year exile as he feared ‘persecution' under the old dispensation.What makes his show even more intriguing is the possibility that it was arranged by an entertainment company linked to Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the second son of Robert and Grace Mugabe.Chatunga, also believed to be the Triplife Entertainment boss, took to Instagram and posted a picture of a massive crowd that attended the show with a caption that read:"History was made, then you say Triplife (facial emojis). Big Bira 2018."The show was advertised under Entertainment Republic (ER) headed by Tendai 'Jones' Johannes."I am the boss of Entertainment Republic and ER was solely behind the show. People will always say things and it's unfortunate I don't have control over what people say or post, it's their opinion and they are entitled to it. Mukanya is past now, ndatone stress kuti vana veZimbabwe ndovafadza sei for the next event," said Jones.Jones also dismissed the allegations that Entertainment Republic is a sister company to Triplife."Entertainment Republic stands on its own and has no links to Triplife. It is not a sister company of Triplife."Maxwell Mugaba, an Events Consultant who was also part of the shows said he saw nothing wrong with the post as he took it as a congratulatory message from Triplife Entertainment."I believe people are entitled to their own opinion. To me, as an events consultant, the show was held and was a great success that's what matters."Who people really think was behind the show to me does not really matter as I concentrate on delivering great and successful shows."Many congratulatory messages have been coming in after the show. The show created a lot of employment that's what makes me happy," he said.Mugaba added: "I source for jobs and I am also approached by various companies for consultancy when it comes to entertainment events."I do not belong to any particular promotions company, rather I work with them."