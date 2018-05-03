Armed robber nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

One of the suspected armed robbers who are reportedly terrorising Mashonaland Central has been arrested Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Sources close to investigations allege Valentine Mutasa who is one of the suspected thugs who are causing havoc in Mashonaland Central was arrested on Sunday by Vehicle Theft Squad."Mutasa was nabbed on Sunday he is one of suspect of armed robbers who were targeting service stations around Bindura, Glendale, Guruve and Mvurwi, he is also suspected to be one of the armed robbers who robbed more than $10 000 at Golly's whole sale in Mvurwi."Apparently, the ring leader of the thugs Lucky Chibira was arrested in March and is currently on remand another suspect died on the spot of a traffic accident in Dotito where police and army uniforms were recovered on the scene.