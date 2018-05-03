Latest News Editor's Choice


Girl (12) flees home to hang with prostitutes

by Simbarashe Sithole
03 May 2018 at 14:45hrs | Views
There was drama at Gatu Township in Mashonaland Central this morning when a twelve year old girl was reportedly spotted in a local bar indulging in sex work by her aunt.

Sources familiar with the incident allege the girl is from Mzika in Guruve area and was reported missing two weeks ago only to be found today in a bar with some senior sex workers.

"The girl (name withheld) was spotted today by her aunt who resides in Gatu in company of a senior hooker only identified as Nancy," said the source.

"When the aunt confronted Nancy, she was adamant and started shouting there by attracting a huge crowd to witness the drama."

Apparently, the minor left her Muzika home a fortnight ago and was reported missing though she seemed relaxed and enjoying her new profession.

Source - Byo24News

