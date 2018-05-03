Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers declare war on government

by Staff reporter
03 May 2018
TEACHERS affiliated to the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) have vowed to go ahead with their planned industrial action, when schools open for the second term next week, to force government to enter into negotiations to improve their working conditions.

Zimta, in a circular addressed to its members, yesterday declared May 8, as the date for commencement of their nationwide strike, saying they were unmoved by Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima's threat to fire them en-masse.

"This letter serves to inform educators and education administrators in the Primary and Secondary Education ministry of the strike action beginning May 8," part of the letter read.

The teachers accused the government of unilaterally withdrawing their allowances and abolishing their right to go on annual leave.

"The major bone of contention arises out of the teachers' leave that was suspended on 2016 and suspended sector specific allowances, that include HOD (head of department) allowances, TIC (teacher-in-charge) allowances and special responsibility allowances. Allowances have not been paid since the introduction of the multi-currency regime," the letter read.

Zimta said this was made worse by the fact that teachers continued to earn low salaries and that the government was reluctant to improve their pay.

"The standard response has always been that fiscus was unable to accommodate these demands, while on the leave clause the wheel of justice are grinding very slowly with judgment on this issue still being reserved since 2016," the letter said.

Mavima has warned that teachers, who engage in the industrial action, will be shown the exit door, just like nurses, but the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has warned of a backlash if educators were fired.

"We will not fold our hands, while constitutional rights of workers are being trampled on. We will back the teaches and ensure that their rights are protected, it might be the teachers today and us tomorrow, so we will join hands with the teachers if their rights are violated," ZCTU president, Peter Mutasa said.

In a statement yesterday, the government insisted it had not refused to negotiate with the teachers and a deadlock had not been declared.

"Therefore, any strike action would not only be unlawful, but so highly premature," the statement by Presidential Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi read.


Source - newsday

