Mat South calls for Rugeje's resignation

by Byo24News Reporter
03 May 2018 at 18:34hrs | Views
Zanu PF Matabeleland South province has called for the ouster of the party's national commissar over the shambolic handling of the just ended primary elections.

The provincial coordinating committee also called to order Simon Khaya Moyo for meddling in provincial affairs of the party.

The meeting was held in Gwanda on Thursday afternoon.

A source who attended the meeting said the province is not happy with how Rugeje ran the internal pools.

"The general feeling is that he dismally failed to run the elections. The polls were fraught with irregularities."

According to the source, Mat South provincial chairman, Rabelani Choeni  who lost the right to represent the province in the senate is pushing the agenda.

Choeni could not be reached for a comment. His mobile was not reachable.

 Special Advisor to the President, Christopher Mutsvangwa has also taken Rugeje head on challenging him on the chaotic handling of the polls.

In a letter to Rugeje, Mutsvangwa said he is gathering evidence to prove that the internal polls were not credible, free and fair.

He said the way primary elections were run paints a patently false picture and could spell doom for Zanu PF

Source - Byo24News

