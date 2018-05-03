We will remove ED: Zanu PF supporters

News / National

by Byo24News Reporter

Zanu PF supporters have vowed to sabotage party president Emmerson Mnangagwa if he does not address the irregularities that marred the just ended primary elections.At a demonstration staged at Zanu PF headquarters in protest over Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya's loss, angry supporters said they are not happy with the imposition of candidates.Mahiya lost to Mnangagwa's nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa at the weekend polls."They are imposing people we do not know. If they insist with their representative, we will do bhora musango. If push comes to shove, we will remove Tongai's uncle (Pres Mnangagwa).Bhora Musango is a political tactic fashioned in Zimbabwe by Zanu PF in 2008.Taken in the literal sense of a football match, bhora musango means kicking the ball to the bush instead of the goal.Zanu PF supporters said they do not want Tongai to be their representative."We do not want Tongai because we do not know him. We want ED only," one supporter said.